 Uttarakhand: 4 Dead, 18 Injured As Bus Falls Into Gorge In Nainital; Visuals Surface
The bus was en route on Kaladhungi Road in Nainital when the incident occurred.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 08, 2023, 10:39 PM IST
article-image

A bus with 32 passengers on board met with an accident in Nainital, Uttarakhand on Sunday, tumbling into a gorge and resulting in 4 deaths and 18 injuries. State authorities and local residents promptly transported the injured passengers to nearby hospitals.

The bus was en route on Kaladhungi Road in Nainital when the incident occurred. The Disaster Control Room in Nainital alerted the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), which quickly deployed rescue teams to the scene of the accident.

"The bus was carrying 30-32 people. They were going to Hisar, Haryana when the accident took place. We have rescued 25 people till now," Nainital SSP Prahlad Narayan Meena told news agency PTI.

The reason for the accident is yet to be determined.

article-image

