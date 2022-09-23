Uttarakhand: 3 arrested after 19-year-old missing girl found dead in Rishikesh

e-Paper Get App
The police launched an investigation into the missing case and have arrested three people for abduction.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 23, 2022, 04:45 PM IST
Uttarakhand: 19-year-old goes missing from Rishikesh resort, 3 arrested, probe on | ANI

The body of a 19-year-old girl from Pauri Garhwal's Nandalsun belt was found on Friday by the Uttarakhand police. The girl had been missing for the last four days from a resort located in Rishikesh, where she used to work.

The police had launched an investigation into the missing case and have arrested three people, including Pulkit Arya, the owner of the resort and the son of former state minister Vinod Arya.

To protest the murder, the women gheraoed the police vehicle that was carrying the accused.

Reportedly, a case of abduction was registered by the revenue police on Tuesday, which was transferred to the regular police on Wednesday morning.

"The girl, identified as Ankita Bhandari, went missing five or six days ago. The area of the resort didn't come under a regular PS area. There's a patwari police system here, and an FIR was registered under that. It was done on behalf of the resort owner," Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar said.

He added, "DM handed over the case to Laxman Jhula Police yesterday, who worked out the case within 24 hours. The resort owner turned out to be the accused. Three accused, including owner Pulkit, were arrested. It's being said that his father has some links to a party. Pulkit has been jailed."

