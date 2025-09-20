Election Commission Derecognizes 121 Political Parties In Uttar Pradesh Ahead Of 2027 Polls

Election Commission of India | Representative Image

Lucknow: In a significant prelude to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections scheduled for 2027, the Election Commission of India has derecognized 121 political parties registered across 51 districts of the state. These parties, officials said, have remained inactive for six years, failing to contest any Lok Sabha or Assembly election since 2019.

The action was confirmed by Uttar Pradesh’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa, who stated that the decision was issued through an order dated September 19, 2025. “The Commission reviewed the activity of registered parties and found that 121 outfits had neither fielded candidates in parliamentary elections nor in Assembly elections during the period under review. Their recognition as registered political parties has been withdrawn with immediate effect,” he said.

As per the order, derecognized parties will no longer be entitled to the benefits provided under the Representation of the People Act, 1951 (Sections 29B and 29C), the Income Tax Act, 1961, and the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968. This means they lose access to reserved election symbols, eligibility for financial or tax-related exemptions, and other legal entitlements that accompany recognized status.

The Commission’s directive has immediate consequences for these parties’ future political activities. Without recognition, they cannot avail themselves of facilities that ease contesting elections, such as symbol allotment, state funding benefits, or exemption from certain procedural requirements.

The CEO further clarified that affected parties have the right to appeal. “Any party dissatisfied with this decision may approach the Election Commission of India in New Delhi within 30 days from the date of the order,” Rinwa said. The Commission has maintained that due process was followed before issuing the derecognition notice.

Observers suggest that the move may significantly alter the pre-poll landscape, particularly at the district level, where many smaller outfits had been operating. With their recognition stripped, candidates formerly associated with these parties may seek to realign with larger political formations ahead of the 2027 polls.

The comprehensive list of derecognized parties has been compiled district-wise and circulated to local authorities. Officials emphasized that the action is part of the Commission’s larger push for transparent, accountable, and active political participation.