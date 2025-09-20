 'Akhilesh Has No Future Till 2047': UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya
Speaking at a BJP programme in Pilibhit, Maurya said opposition parties are frustrated by the rise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who came from a poor family background. He alleged that their politics revolves around misleading the public.

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 12:16 AM IST
Pilibhit: In a sharp political attack, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Friday declared that Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has no political future in the state till 2047, while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has “no vacancy” at the national level.

Speaking at a BJP programme in Pilibhit, Maurya said opposition parties are frustrated by the rise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who came from a poor family background. He alleged that their politics revolves around misleading the public.

Maurya accused the opposition of questioning the Election Commission to cover its failures. He argued that booth capturing and intimidation are no longer possible, asserting that elections are now decided by the people. According to him, in BJP governance, criminals have been pushed out of the state, ensuring that only genuine candidates win.

Citing recent polls in Haryana and Maharashtra, he said the opposition was rejected by voters and predicted a similar outcome in Bihar.

article-image

Maurya also highlighted medical camps being organised under the Seva Pakhwada campaign for women’s health.

In Varanasi, Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak targeted Rahul Gandhi, saying his “hunger for power” prevents him from resting. He claimed the opposition is frustrated as organised crime has been dismantled in UP.

Deputy CM Addresses Media's role

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya stated that the government and the media are co-travelers in democracy, emphasizing the media's crucial role in strengthening it. He was speaking at a seminar titled "Role of Media in Indian Democracy: Opportunities and Challenges" at Lucknow University.

Maurya highlighted that the media's contribution to fostering positive dialogue between the government and the public is invaluable. He urged media professionals to use their influence to make India stronger, more aware, and self-reliant. The event was part of Rajasthan Patrika's centenary celebrations and was also attended by Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana.

