UP CM Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates Deen Dayal Upadhyay Smriti Mahotsav In Mathura

Mathura: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday inaugurated the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Smriti Mahotsav in Mathura, calling Panditji’s vision the guiding force behind India’s present achievements. He said, “What was once considered impossible abrogation of Article 370, construction of the Ram Temple, free ration to 80 crore people has been achieved under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.”

Addressing the gathering, the CM said India’s rise to the world’s fourth-largest economy reflects Pandit Deen Dayal’s Swadeshi mantra. He urged citizens to prefer indigenous products during festivals so that money circulates within farmers’ and artisans’ hands.

Speaking to youth, the CM highlighted the CM Yuva Scheme, under which 70,000 youths have already received interest-free loans up to ₹5 lakh.

He stressed that the government’s aim is to nurture job creators through IT startups, ODOP ventures, and cow-based farming.

CM Yogi criticized previous Congress-SP governments, alleging they weakened Uttar Pradesh’s economy and mishandled Kashmir.

He said the “double-engine government” has restored the state to India’s second-largest economy.

The four-day festival showcases indigenous products, women’s self-reliance models, and cow-based farming, aligning with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Man threatens CM with pistol

A man was arrested in Mathura for a video in which he was seen brandishing a pistol and threatening to shoot Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The video went viral during the CM's visit to the city on Friday, prompting a rapid response from security agencies. Police located the man's house in the Mant area and surrounded it. Upon seeing the police, the suspect, who has been described as mentally disturbed, fled to his roof with the pistol, where he fired three shots into the air before being apprehended. Authorities recovered the pistol and cartridges, and an investigation into the incident is underway.