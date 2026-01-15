Bhairav Battalions Unveiled On 78th Indian Army Day: Here's To Know Everything About India's New High-Speed Combat Commandos Built For Lightning Strike Operations

Bhairav Battalions | X/ @elitepredatorss

Delhi: The Indian Army has introduced a new specialised force trained for speed, multi-domain warfare, especially drone warfare, named after the fierce manifestation of Lord Shiva, Bhairav. On January 11, 2026, the Indian Army released a 92-second video showcasing its new Bhairav units. Chief of Army Staff announced the creation of the Bhairav Light Commando battalions on July 26 during Kargil Vijay Divas celebrations. Each Battalion comprises approximately 250 personnel, which is far smaller than infantry units. These compact commandos are positioned between the Para Special Forces and regular infantry units.

About Bhairav Battalions

Bhairav Battalion is a technologically advanced unit within the Indian Army equipped with state-of-the-art equipment and specialised training, especially in drone warfare. With the primary objective of bolstering the defence of India's northern, eastern, and western borders, the Indian Army established new tech-integrated combat units, including the Rudra Brigade, Divyastra Battery, and Bhairav Battalion. The creation of these units is aimed at defending the country from upcoming drone warfare and various other complex scenarios. Talking about Bhairav Battalion, these personnel are drawn from diverse branches of the Indian Army, including infantry, artillery, air defense, and other essential support units.

Bhairav Battalion: 25 battalions envisioned

Currently, the Indian Army has raised approximately 15 Bhairav battalions, and in the future, the Indian Army has envisioned the creation of a total of 25 such battalions, which will solidify the Bhairav Battalion's position as a permanent and integral part of India's defence structure. These Battalion units are deployed in India's sensitive border regions, primarily along the borders of China and Pakistan.

Bhairav Battalion: A battalion built for lightning strike operations

What makes Bhairav Battalions different from others is speed. These battalions must be ready to move at very short notice, without even waiting for the larger formations. The forces are established for lightning strike operations instead of deep and strategic operations, and that is why they bridge the gap between regular infantry and elite special forces.

Bhairav Battalion Emblem | X

Emblem and ethos

The emblem of the Bhairav Battalion is symbolic. It features the image of a cobra and a lightning strike. The image is accompanied by the words 'Bhairav, Adrishya, Adamya' (Invisible, Indomitable). The cobra image in the emblem represents the unit's fearlessness, indomitable spirit, and is also associated with the fierce Hindu deity Lord Shiva. Whereas lightning strikes represent their speed and ability to perform on short notice. The unit's motto is 'Abhayam Bhairav,' which translates to 'Fearless Protector.

Republic Day Parade: Bhairav Commandos' first-time participation

After Army Day on January 15, the Battalion is set to participate in the Republic Day parade for the very first time. On this significant day, the soldiers of the Battalion will be seen marching down Kartavya Path, saluting President Droupadi Murmu.