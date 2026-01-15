 EU Leaders Ursula von der Leyen, Antonio Costa To Be Chief Guests At India’s 77th Republic Day, Co-chair India-EU Summit
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaEU Leaders Ursula von der Leyen, Antonio Costa To Be Chief Guests At India’s 77th Republic Day, Co-chair India-EU Summit

EU Leaders Ursula von der Leyen, Antonio Costa To Be Chief Guests At India’s 77th Republic Day, Co-chair India-EU Summit

European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will visit India from January 25–27, 2026, as Chief Guests at the 77th Republic Day celebrations. They will co-chair the 16th India-EU Summit, meet top leaders and boost strategic ties amid growing bilateral cooperation.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 05:15 PM IST
article-image

At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the President of the European Council Antonio Luís Santos da Costa and the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen will pay a State Visit to India from January 25 to 27, 2026. The two leaders will attend the 77th Republic Day celebrations as Chief Guests, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday.

During their visit, President Costa and President von der Leyen will meet President Droupadi Murmu and hold both restricted and delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Modi. They will also co-chair the 16th India-European Union Summit on January 27. An India-EU Business Forum is expected to be held on the sidelines of the summit to boost economic engagement.

Read Also
Indonesia President Prabowo Subianto To Be Chief Guest At Republic Day Celebrations
article-image

India and the European Union have been strategic partners since 2004. Bilateral ties have expanded significantly in recent years, particularly after the visit of the EU College of Commissioners to India in February 2025. The last India-EU Summit was held virtually in July 2020.

The participation of EU leaders at Republic Day is seen as a strong signal of deepening strategic cooperation.

FPJ Shorts
Meet Talwiinder's Ex-Girlfriend & Goa-Based Model Who Left Cryptic Advice On Disha Patani's Rumoured Boyfriend
Meet Talwiinder's Ex-Girlfriend & Goa-Based Model Who Left Cryptic Advice On Disha Patani's Rumoured Boyfriend
Mumbai-Based Entrepreneur Dials Dad Before Buying An Expensive Car: Father's Golden Advice Goes Viral - Watch Video
Mumbai-Based Entrepreneur Dials Dad Before Buying An Expensive Car: Father's Golden Advice Goes Viral - Watch Video
Bhairav Battalions Unveiled On 78th Indian Army Day: Here's To Know Everything About India's New High-Speed Combat Commandos Built For Lightning Strike Operations
Bhairav Battalions Unveiled On 78th Indian Army Day: Here's To Know Everything About India's New High-Speed Combat Commandos Built For Lightning Strike Operations
₹240 Crore Online Scam: Bengaluru Police Bust Massive Mule Account Racket; 9 Arrested
₹240 Crore Online Scam: Bengaluru Police Bust Massive Mule Account Racket; 9 Arrested

Notably, India did not invite any Chief Guest for Republic Day in 2021 and 2022 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Egypt President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi was the Chief Guest in 2023, followed by French President Emmanuel Macron in 2024 and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto in 2025.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhairav Battalions Unveiled On 78th Indian Army Day: Here's To Know Everything About India's New...
Bhairav Battalions Unveiled On 78th Indian Army Day: Here's To Know Everything About India's New...
₹240 Crore Online Scam: Bengaluru Police Bust Massive Mule Account Racket; 9 Arrested
₹240 Crore Online Scam: Bengaluru Police Bust Massive Mule Account Racket; 9 Arrested
Assam Gears Up For Grand Bodo Dance Event Ahead Of PM Modi’s Visit On January 17
Assam Gears Up For Grand Bodo Dance Event Ahead Of PM Modi’s Visit On January 17
'Vulgar Gaana Mat Gaao, Bhajan Gaao': Tej Pratap Yadav Stops Singer Midway At Patna Event | VIDEO
'Vulgar Gaana Mat Gaao, Bhajan Gaao': Tej Pratap Yadav Stops Singer Midway At Patna Event | VIDEO
EU Leaders Ursula von der Leyen, Antonio Costa To Be Chief Guests At India’s 77th Republic Day,...
EU Leaders Ursula von der Leyen, Antonio Costa To Be Chief Guests At India’s 77th Republic Day,...