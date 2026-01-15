 ₹240 Crore Online Scam: Bengaluru Police Bust Massive Mule Account Racket; 9 Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia₹240 Crore Online Scam: Bengaluru Police Bust Massive Mule Account Racket; 9 Arrested

₹240 Crore Online Scam: Bengaluru Police Bust Massive Mule Account Racket; 9 Arrested

Bengaluru police busted a major money-laundering racket after freezing a bank account linked to a ₹3 crore online investment fraud. A 22-year-old college dropout, Mohammed Uzaif, and his mother were found operating over 2,500 mule accounts. Police said ₹240 crore meant for Dubai-based kingpin Prem Taneja was stopped, and nine more accused were arrested.

Vinay Madhava GowdaUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 05:38 PM IST
article-image
Bengaluru Cops Stop ₹240 Crore Transfer Linked To IPL Betting Accused |

Bengaluru: It all started with Hulimavu police in Bengaluru South freezing a bank account, following a complaint by a person who had lost ₹ 3 crore in a fake investment online investment App. The account holder went to the bank to inquire why his account was blocked.

The police grew suspicious as the person holding the account was not capable of even handling money in lakhs and the investigation began. Within a couple of days, they laid their hands on a 22-year-old college drop out Mohammed Uzaif and his mother Sabana Abdul Bari, who were handling more than 2500 such mule accounts and moved hundreds of crore rupees to Dubai based kingpin through these accounts.

Bengaluru city police commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh said that the police had stopped another ₹ 240 crore money being transferred to Dubai based kingpin Prem Taneja, who was arrested earlier in connection with an IPL betting case in 2013.

While the police are exploring the legal ways of bringing Prem Taneja to India, they have also arrested nine more persons from North India.. The arrested have been identified as Ankit Kumar Singh (32), Akash Jaiswal (29) from Uttar Pradesh, Ajit Kumar Yadav (29) from Bihar, Abhishekh Singh Rathore (22), Vishwaraj Singh Shekhawat (28), Kushal Singh Chauhan (26), Pradeep SinghTanwar (30), Pitambaro Singh (30), Ajay Kumar (30) from Rajasthan and Sathyam Kumar Pandey (27) from Jharkand,

FPJ Shorts
BMC Election 2026 Exit Poll Results: BJP-Led Mahayuti Headed For Landslide Victory With 138 Seats, Thackerays To Get 59
BMC Election 2026 Exit Poll Results: BJP-Led Mahayuti Headed For Landslide Victory With 138 Seats, Thackerays To Get 59
Central Railway Commissions Relax Zone At CSMT To Enhance Passenger Comfort And Boost Non-Fare Revenue
Central Railway Commissions Relax Zone At CSMT To Enhance Passenger Comfort And Boost Non-Fare Revenue
Mumbai's Kala Ghoda Arts Festival Begins This Month, Check Out Theme, Date, Timings Of Theatre, Dance & Stand-Up Shows
Mumbai's Kala Ghoda Arts Festival Begins This Month, Check Out Theme, Date, Timings Of Theatre, Dance & Stand-Up Shows
Haryana Man Takes Grandparents To Dubai's Infinity Pool For First Time; Viral Video Melts Hearts On Internet
Haryana Man Takes Grandparents To Dubai's Infinity Pool For First Time; Viral Video Melts Hearts On Internet

Also Watch:

Read Also
Karnataka: 48-Year-Old Man Dies After Kite String Slits His Neck Throat Riding Bike In Bidar
article-image

The police realised the magnitude of the scam only during the searches, when they stumbled upon 242 debit cards, 58 mobile phones, 33 cheque books, 21 passboods, a digital payment ring and records related to cryptocurrency transactions.The police realised that all the arrested were working for the kingpin Prem Taneja.

These operators used to frequent government hospitals and maternity wards, where poor and labour class people would be admitted. The two would offer them ₹ 2000 to ₹ 5000 and make them open a bank account. After opening the account, the two used to collect debit cards, cheque books, passbooks and the SIM cards used for opening the account, along with their KYC details. These accounts would be sent to their contact in Delhi, who would use these accounts as mule accounts for the fraudulent transactions.

Prem Taneja had floated two gaming and investment websites and created mobile Apps for them. Swamiji.com was a gaming App and Neo Systems was an investment Apps. He used to lure the people offering higher profits for their investments. In the beginning, he used to double their small investments. When the investor grows greedy and starts investing more money, the account would go silent. The entire money would be transferred to the App's account through these mule accounts and there would be little chances for police to track these accounts or account holders.

Read Also
Karur Stampede Case: TVK Chief Vijay Summoned By CBI Again On Jan 19
article-image

Also Watch:

While Mohammed alone was sourcing, maintaining and controlling nearly 4200 such accounts, the company had hired a number for people all over the country and was handling close to 9000 accounts with transactions worth ₹ 240 crore. This is linked to at least 864 cyber crimes across the country.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mayawati Says BSP Will Go It Alone In UP Polls, Bats For Dignity Of Brahmins Over 'Bati Chokha'...
Mayawati Says BSP Will Go It Alone In UP Polls, Bats For Dignity Of Brahmins Over 'Bati Chokha'...
Bhairav Battalions Unveiled On 78th Indian Army Day: Here's To Know Everything About India's New...
Bhairav Battalions Unveiled On 78th Indian Army Day: Here's To Know Everything About India's New...
₹240 Crore Online Scam: Bengaluru Police Bust Massive Mule Account Racket; 9 Arrested
₹240 Crore Online Scam: Bengaluru Police Bust Massive Mule Account Racket; 9 Arrested
Assam Gears Up For Grand Bodo Dance Event Ahead Of PM Modi’s Visit On January 17
Assam Gears Up For Grand Bodo Dance Event Ahead Of PM Modi’s Visit On January 17
'Vulgar Gaana Mat Gaao, Bhajan Gaao': Tej Pratap Yadav Stops Singer Midway At Patna Event | VIDEO
'Vulgar Gaana Mat Gaao, Bhajan Gaao': Tej Pratap Yadav Stops Singer Midway At Patna Event | VIDEO