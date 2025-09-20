 Lucknow Land Scam: FIR Against 5 Former LDA Officials, Including Aparna Yadav’s Mother
According to officials, the inquiry, ordered by the state government, found evidence of manipulation in registration and allotment of plots in the Jankipuram scheme. Based on the findings, Vigilance registered an FIR under the Prevention of Corruption Act and IPC provisions relating to criminal conspiracy.

Rahul M | Updated: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 12:20 AM IST
Ambi Bisht |

Lucknow: Vigilance authorities have filed a case against five former Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) officials, including Ambi Bisht, mother of Women’s Commission vice-chairperson Aparna Yadav. The action follows a confidential investigation into the Jankipuram land allotment scam.

The FIR states that irregularities surfaced in 2016, leading to the probe. Former clerk Mukteshwar Nath Ojha’s role was initially examined, but investigators later identified others allegedly involved in the conspiracy.

The accused named in the case include former property officer Ambi Bisht, section officer Virendra Singh, deputy secretary Devendra Singh Rathore, senior cost accountant S.V. Mahadane, and junior assistant Shailendra Kumar Gupta.

Forensic scrutiny of property deeds confirmed their signatures, officials said. After submitting the report, Vigilance sought and obtained government sanction to proceed. Following approval, the case was formally registered and investigation has begun.

The action marks a major development in the ongoing scrutiny of land allocation practices within LDA.

