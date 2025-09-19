 Uttar Pradesh News: Man Dies After Jumping From Moving Train At Salempur Station
BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 07:21 PM IST
Representative Image |

Deoria: A 42-year-old man died after jumping from a moving train he had mistakenly boarded at Salempur railway station in Deoria district, police said on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Sanjay Prasad, a resident of Rewali village under Lar police station limits. He worked as a labourer with a private company in Mumbai.

Police said Prasad had been at home for nearly four months and was returning to Mumbai on Thursday night. His brother accompanied him to Salempur railway station. In the rush, he boarded a Barhaj-bound train instead of the one going towards Mumbai.

When the train began moving towards Barhaj, Prasad realised his mistake and jumped off. The train was moving at high speed and he came under it, dying on the spot.

Ramesh Yadav, a local vendor at the station who witnessed the incident, said, “He looked confused and suddenly rushed to jump off the train. Before anyone could stop him, he slipped and fell under the wheels. It was a very tragic sight.”

Station House Officer of Salempur police station, Sunil Kumar Patel, said the body has been sent for post-mortem.

Railway officials urged passengers to carefully check train numbers and destinations before boarding and avoid attempting to jump off moving trains, stressing that “a moment of haste can cost a life.”

