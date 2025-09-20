Jammu And Kashmir: Indian Army Soldier Injured In Udhampur Encounter; 3-4 Jaish Terrorists Believed Trapped, Says Report

Encounter (File Image) | X

Udhampur: An encounter has broken out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Friday night. Three to four Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists are believed to be trapped in the area.

An Indian Army soldier was injured in the gunfight, reported India Today. Earlier, the Army's White Knight Corps in an X post said, "Contact with Terrorists Update | Contact Site of the ongoing operation is Doda-Udhampur border. Operation continues.."

Security forces launched a search operation after receiving intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area. The entire area was cordoned off. The encounter started after terrorists opened fire on the security personnel. They gave a befitting reply.

More details are still awaited.