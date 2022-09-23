West Bengal: Truckload of illegal coal seized in Asansol, 9 people arrested | Representative

Nine people were arrested from Churulia in Asansol Sadar subdivision of West Bardhaman district on Friday by the West Bengal authorities in a coal smuggling case.

Reportedly, the authorities thwarted a coal smuggling attempt when they nabbed nine people along with the four illegal trucks loaded with coal and a JCB machine in Churulia.

According to TV reports, the police said that the illegal trucks loaded with coal were meant to be smuggled from the area to other places. The arrested accused were brought to Jamuria police station.

The probe into the West Bengal coal fraud case by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) has been intensified. Notably, the investigating agencies are focusing on a number of Trinamool Congress figures, including Abhishek Banerjee and West Bengal Law Minister Moloy Ghatak.

The sister-in-law of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, Maneka Gambhir, was recently quizzed by the ED seven hours after she had already appeared before the organisation for questioning in relation to an alleged coal scam case.