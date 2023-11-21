Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Govt Raids Several Outlets Including KFC To Impose Stringent 'Halal' Product Ban (WATCH)

Following the Uttar Pradesh government's prohibition of the production, storage, distribution, and sale of 'Halal-certified' food products, the Food Safety and Drugs Authority (FSDA) conducted multiple raids in capital Lucknow as well as other cities on Monday and Tuesday to verify compliance with the order. Teams conducted inspections in malls, grocery stores, and wholesale markets.

Despite the raids, no retailers were found to be in violation of the new law. Nonetheless, FSDA officials have issued a warning to traders, urging them to promptly remove all banned products, as intensified raids are anticipated in the weeks ahead. The department is also encouraging residents to assist by providing information about stores selling such items.

Several raids in Lucknow and across UP

As part of the state government's recent crackdown on Halal-certified products, the FSDA team carried out inspections in Lucknow at Sahara Mall, the Reliance store in Vikas Nagar, Best Price, Spencer store in Fun Mall, Patanjali stores in Vikas Nagar, and Apna Mega Mart in Gomti Nagar.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | A team of FSDA (Food Safety and Drug Administration) conducted raid at a store in a mall in Lucknow today to look for halal-certified products. No such product was found.



UP Government has banned the production, storing, distribution and sale of… pic.twitter.com/K0cnKUGbub — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) November 20, 2023

लखनऊ: हलाल सर्टिफाइड प्रोडक्ट पर योगी सरकार का एक्शन

FSDA की टीम ने बेस्ट प्राइस में मारा छापा

टीम हलाल प्रोडक्ट चेक करने पहुंची थी

बेस्ट प्राइस में हलाल सर्टिफाइड प्रोडक्ट की हो रही थी जांच

खाद्य समाग्री कोल्ड ड्रिंक्स अन्य आइटम किए जा रहे चेक pic.twitter.com/WnVLzDNkVH — Roshan Kumar Journalist (@cameraman_r) November 21, 2023

On Tuesday, the chief food information officer of Gorakhpur led a raid at City Mall and AD Mall. Although the team conducted inspections at 7 to 8 locations throughout the city, officials reported that no Halal-certified food items were discovered.

Officials from the Food Department conducted a raid at KFC in Moradabad on Tuesday. The Food Department at the KFC located in Peel Kothi checked whether Halal-certified products were still being utilised in the popular food outlet.

मुरादाबाद



KFC पर खाद्य विभाग के अधिकारियों की छापेमारी

हलाल सर्टिफाइड प्रोडक्ट की बिक्री पर सख्ती के बाद छापा

मॉल्स, सुपरमार्केट पर खाद्य विभाग की कड़ी नज़र



पीली कोठी स्थित KFC पर फूड विभाग ने की छापेमारी

फूड एंड ड्रग विभाग की ओर से की जा रही छापेमारी. pic.twitter.com/PVx3cP6xmw — Sach Tak Bharat (@SuchTakBharat) November 21, 2023

In Sonbhadra, food department officials raided the Reliance Food Store in Obra. During the operation, a variety of items, including Urad Dal, Wheat Dalia, and Red Chili Powder, were seized. The team led by Food Safety Officer collected samples of the seized items for further investigation.

Halal becomes Haram in UP

The Uttar Pradesh government has officially banned the Halal certification of a range of food products, spanning dairy items, sugar, bakery products, peppermint oil, namkeen snacks, and food oil. This prohibition aligns with the regulations set forth in the 2006 Food Safety and Standards Act, requiring the scrutiny of food quality by both FSSAI and ISI. Those found in violation of these standards will face penalties under the Food Safety and Standards Act. Additionally, there is a possibility that the ban might extend to encompass medicines, medical equipment, cosmetics, and various other products carrying Halal certification.