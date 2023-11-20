UP: Yogi Govt Gears Up For Crack Down On Sale Of Halal Certified Products In State

Lucknow: After imposing a ban, the agencies in the Uttar Pradesh Government have been gearing up to crack down on the sale of Halal certified products in the state. A joint team of the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) department, police and the district administration would conduct search operations in the shops, malls and other establishments against the Halal certified products.

Halal Trust to move court

Meanwhile the Halal Trust of the Jamiya Ulema-E-Hind has announced to approach court against the prohibition order issued by the Yogi Government. The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the trust, Niyaz Ahmad Farooqui on Monday said that banning sale of Halal certified products in UP is a wrong step and they would oppose it in the court of law. The Halal Trust has its office in Saharanpur, UP. Farooqui said that the Halal trade in the world is of the size of 3.5 trillion dollars and India has a significant share in it. He said that a false campaign against Halal products and a ban on it would weaken the economy of India.

The CEO of Halal Trust said that he follows the rules and guidelines issued by the Government of India from time to time and works as per the notification of the commerce ministry. He said that the trust has registration from the National Accreditation Board for Certification Bodies (NABSB) which is required for issuing such kinds of certificates. According to him, the certificates issued by the Halal Trust are recognized by the governments of many countries in the world. Countries like Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, South Korea and Saudi Arabia have recognised the certificate of Halal Trust. Trust is also a member of the World Halal Food Council. Farooqui said that Halal certificates are also useful for those who do not want to consume such products.

Money generated through sale of Halal certified products used in anti-national activists: Yogi govt

It may be mentioned that the Yogi Government has banned sale of Halal certified products in the state. As per the orders of the UP Government such certification is illegal and money generated through it is being used in anti-national activities. On Saturday FIR was lodged against Halal India Private Limited, Chennai, Jamiat Ulema Hind Halal Trust, Delhi, Halal Council of India, Mumbai and Jamiat Ulema Maharashtra besides few others in the Hazratganj police station.

After the ban order of the state government, a joint team of FDA, Police and local administration has decided to launch a search operation for Halal certified products.

