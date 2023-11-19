UP: Ulemas Divided Over Ban On Halal-Certified Products; Oppn Calls It A Move To 'Polarise' Voters Before 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

Lucknow: While clerics are divided over the ban on the Halal-certified products in Uttar Pradesh, the opposition parties have termed it as a move to polarize voters before the Lok Sabha polls of 2024.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has said that there is nothing illegal in Halal certificates. The spokesperson of the board, Dr. Qasim Rasool Iliyas said that in Islam there are restrictions on certain things which cannot be eaten. In the case of Halal certificates it becomes easy for the Muslim community to buy things that are permitted in the religion. He said that the agencies issuing Halal certificates are duly recognized.

"Halal certificates issued with transparency and honesty"

Meanwhile the Jamiyat Ulema-E-Hind has issued a statement after the ban imposed on Halal products by the UP government. Jamiyat has been giving Halal certification and an FIR was lodged against it in Lucknow, UP on Saturday. The organization said that it has a valid certificate regarding Halal and authorization from the commerce ministry. It said that Halal certificates are being issued with transparency and honesty.

However, prominent Muslim cleric of Barelvi sect, Maulana Shahbuddin said that Halal tag can be given to meat products only and not to everything. He said that in the Shariyat the world Halal is being used only for the meat of animals hence its use for any other item is not proper. He said that consumption of other things could be legal or illegal but the Halal tag cannot be used for it.

Liberty to eat as per religious belief

The spokesperson of Darul Uloom Firangi Mahal, Sufiyan Nizami said that Muslim must have the liberty on what to eat or consume as per their religious belief. There should be no restriction on Halal certified products. He said that the ban on Halal certified products would hamper exports and cause a dent in the economy.

Going one step forward noted cleric and chairman of All India Shia Chand Committee, Maulana Saif Abbas said that putting Halal tag was meant to target a particular community. `Throughout my life I have never heard of the word Halal or Bhakta except for meat. Neither there is any mention of Halal in Shariat other than meat’, said Maulana Saif. He said that there are certain agencies which have been issuing Halal tags for even clothes which should be prohibited. Maulana Saif demanded stern action against agencies issuing such certificates.

The opposition parties including Congress and Samajwadi Party have termed the ban as a move to polarize voters before the LS Polls. Chairman of UP Congress Minority department, Shahnawaj Alam said that sensing defeat the ruling BJP has been doing everything for the polarization. SP Spokesperson IP Singh said that such bans would not help in easing the real problem of the people and BJP is not going to gain anything from it.