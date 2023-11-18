'Halal' Certification To Become 'Haram' In UP; Yogi Govt Mulling Ban |

Lucknow: The Yogi Government in Uttar Pradesh is mulling a ban on the sale of Halal certified products in the state. Taking note of the sale of Halal-certified vegetarian products such as oil, soap, and toothpaste in the state, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked officials to take action.

An FIR has been lodged in the Lucknow Police Commissionerate

At the directives of CM Yogi an FIR has been lodged in the Lucknow Police Commissionerate against institutions providing Halal Certificates to various products.

On Saturday FIR was lodged against Halal India Private Limited, Chennai, Jamiat Ulema Hind Halal Trust, Delhi, Halal Council of India, Mumbai and Jamiat Ulema Maharashtra besides few others in the Hazratganj police station. The FIR has been lodged under sections 120B, 153A, 298, 384, 420, 467, 468 and 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Minting money illegally

In the FIR lodged by one Shailendra Sharma, it has been alleged that these institutions have been selling certain products with Halal certificates to customers of a particular religion illegally and minting money.

In the FIR, the complainant said that these institutions have no right to give such certificates to any products. It is alleged that these institutions have been fraudulently preparing Halal certificates and getting monetary benefits.

There is a big conspiracy

The complainant has apprehended that there is a big conspiracy being hatched by these institutions and the money generated through this business is being used in anti-national activities.

The official spokesperson of UP Government said that the CM Yogi has taken a strong note of this illegal activity and asked officials to take stern action. He said that Halal certificate is destroying communal harmony in the country and benefitting anti-national forces.

Halal certificates are being provided to vegetarian products

Such illegal certification has been causing a dent in the sale of the products of companies that do not have this label. The spokesperson said that Halal certificates are being provided to the vegetarian products which do not need it at all.

He said that as per law the institutions such as ISI & FSSAI are being authorized to provide quality certification to the food products and none other.

FDA asked to find out ways of banning sale of products with Halal certificate

After this action by the Yogi Government, the officials of the Food & Drug Authority (FDA) have been asked to find out ways of banning sale of products with Halal certificate in the state.

