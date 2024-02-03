Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Govt Initiates Disaster Management Training For District Magistrates

In a significant move aimed at bolstering disaster management capabilities across Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi government has initiated a comprehensive training program targeting Additional District Magistrates (ADMs) stationed throughout the state.

The initiative heralded as a pivotal step towards ensuring effective management and mitigation of a wide array of disasters, including pandemics, floods, droughts, excessive rainfall, and lightning, will see 25 ADMs from various districts participating in each phase of the training camp.

Details of the endeavour

Experts hailing from prestigious institutions such as the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), specializing in climate change, sustainability, and disaster management, will spearhead the training sessions during the camp.

The inaugural phase of this transformative endeavour is slated to commence at IIM Lucknow on February 6 and 7, hosting 25 ADMs. The training itinerary encompasses four intensive sessions focusing on critical subjects including climate change sensitivity, disaster management, relief logistics, stakeholder engagement, digital innovations, and design thinking.

Emphasizing Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's resolute commitment to minimizing loss of life due to disasters, Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue) Sudhir Garg underscored the remarkable strides made in casualty reduction over the past six and a half years.

2-day training camp seamlessly aligns with CM Yogi's vision

Garg elucidated that the two-day training camp seamlessly aligns with CM Yogi's vision for bolstering disaster management effectiveness, aiming to equip all ADMs across the state with requisite skills. Discussions during the camp will delve deep into pivotal aspects of policy formulation, management strategies, and on-ground implementation mechanisms at the district level.

Professor S Venkataramanaiah from IIM Lucknow shed light on the manifold benefits of the training camp, stressing its pivotal role in enhancing officials' comprehension of challenges and risks, coupled with leveraging technology for climate sensitivity and disaster management.

Moreover, the training camp is poised to introduce participants to state-of-the-art management methodologies, cutting-edge technologies, and avenues in climate change adaptation and disaster mitigation. With a laser focus on Uttar Pradesh's prevailing climate change dynamics and disaster response mechanisms, the Yogi government anticipates a substantial reduction in disaster occurrences, augmented public awareness, and minimized casualties.

The camp's sessions will feature eminent personalities including Neeraj Dwivedi, Professor of Strategic Management at IIM Lucknow, senior officials from the Uttar Pradesh government, Dr Arun Jain, CEO of Intellect Chennai, and Prasad Unnikrishnan and G.T. Bharat from Kochi, all poised to impart invaluable insights to the participants.

“The Yogi government's ground-breaking initiative underscores a steadfast commitment towards fortifying Uttar Pradesh's resilience in the face of diverse calamities, heralding a new era of proactive disaster management and community safety,” Garg said.