Uttar Pradesh Board Exams: Yogi Government Introduces Innovative Measures To Ensure Security

In a steadfast commitment to the integrity of the UP Board exams, the Yogi government is implementing stringent measures to prevent cheating. Central administrators are currently undergoing extensive training facilitated by master trainers. The training covers every aspect of the examination process, aiming to eliminate potential errors and uphold the highest standards.

Massive undertaking with strategic exam centers

Scheduled to kick off on February 22 and continue until March 9, the UP Board exams boast a massive participation of 55,25,290 students. To accommodate this vast cohort, the government has strategically established 8265 exam centers across the state. This includes a mix of government, funded, and non-funded exam centers, showcasing the comprehensive efforts to ensure a fair and secure examination environment.

The Chief Minister's office revealed that, in addition to upholding existing protocols, innovative measures are being introduced to fortify the examination process. New arrangements include protective QR codes, logos, and coding on the cover page of answer sheets. This move aims to enhance the overall security of the exams, marking a significant departure from previous practices.

District-wise training by master trainers

Dibyakant Shukla, Secretary of the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board, shed light on the meticulous training process. For each of the 75 districts, three master trainers are appointed, providing detailed information to center administrators through audio-video presentations. The training covers critical subjects like preventing cheating, maintaining order, securing question papers, and proper handling of answer sheets.

Shukla emphasized that this year's exams will see new arrangements to enhance coordination and security. Protective QR codes for room inspectors and computerized identity cards with serial numbers will be issued for the first time. These measures are expected to streamline coordination, contributing to a smoother examination process.

