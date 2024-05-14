Factionalism Rocks BJP Gujarat After Lok Sabha Elections: High Command Urged To Expel 3 Saurashtra Leaders

Representational Pic |

Saurashtra: The aftermath of the general elections for the Lok Sabha and assembly by-elections in Gujarat has brought forth a storm of internal dissent within the state's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Discord has reached its zenith, particularly in Saurashtra, where three prominent leaders stand accused of anti-party activities during the elections. As the dust settles on the electoral battlefield, the BJP high command faces mounting pressure to address the grievances and discipline those accused of deviating from the party line.

Voting for the general elections of the Lok Sabha and assembly by-elections in Gujarat has concluded, but the repercussions of the electoral process continue to reverberate within the political landscape of the state. The BJP, long regarded as a formidable force in Gujarat politics, now finds itself grappling with internal dissent and factionalism, notably in the Saurashtra region.

Rift within the party

A rift within the party has emerged, with allegations of anti-party activities directed towards three influential leaders from Saurashtra: Naran Kachhadiya, the incumbent MP from Amreli, along with former ministers Dharmendrasinh Jadeja and Javahar Chavda. Their purported actions during the Lok Sabha elections have incited turmoil within the BJP ranks, prompting calls for swift disciplinary action.

The gravity of the situation is underscored by the state leadership's plea to the high command for the expulsion of the three accused leaders. It is reported that the state leadership has implored the high command to suspend the trio immediately, signaling a zero-tolerance stance against dissent within the party. The high command, in turn, has purportedly assured the state leaders that the expulsion of the accused leaders would be considered, contingent upon the BJP securing all 26 seats in Gujarat.

The discontent within the party is most palpable in Amreli, where incumbent MP Naran Kachhadiya stands at the center of a brewing storm. A feud between Kachhadiya and BJP's Lok Sabha candidate Bharat Sutaria has intensified, with allegations of sabotage and subversion tarnishing the party's unity. Sutaria has lodged a complaint with the high command, alleging Kachhadiya's clandestine attempts to undermine his candidacy and support rival contenders in internal party elections.

BJP leader Hakubha alias Dharmendrasinh Jadeja faces allegations of betraying the party's trust

Similarly, former Jamnagar BJP leader Hakubha alias Dharmendrasinh Jadeja faces allegations of betraying the party's trust. Accused of siding with opposition forces and orchestrating a smear campaign against BJP candidate Poonam Madam, Jadeja's actions have sowed seeds of discord within the party's ranks. Despite the gravity of the accusations, Jadeja remains conspicuously absent from public engagements, fueling speculation about his future within the party.

In Manavadar, another BJP stronghold, allegations of electoral malpractice have surfaced against Jawahar Chavda, further exacerbating the party's internal strife. Arvind Ladani, BJP's assembly by-election candidate, has lodged a formal complaint against Chavda, citing undue influence and collusion with rival factions to undermine the party's electoral prospects.