 Gujarat Tragedy: 8 Tourists Missing After Drowning Incident At Poicha Village Near Rajpipla In Surat
Eight tourists from Surat, including three children, visited the Nilkanth Dham Swaminarayan Temple located at Poicha village on the banks of the Narmada river.

Melvyn ThomasUpdated: Tuesday, May 14, 2024, 02:12 PM IST
Surat: Eight tourists from Surat, including three children, visited the Nilkanth Dham Swaminarayan Temple located at Poicha village on the banks of the Narmada river. However, a blissful day turned into a nightmare when the group went for a swim in the river and were caught in strong currents.

Sources informed that the victims, originally hailing from Amreli district but residing in Surat, were enjoying a day trip to the temple. The incident occurred while they were swimming in the Narmada river. Witnessing the tourists struggling in the water, local swimmers and villagers sprang into action. They bravely jumped into the river and managed to rescue one person from drowning. However, the remaining seven tourists are still missing.

A massive search operation is underway for the missing individuals. Rajpipla Town Police and municipal firefighters have reached the site and are actively involved in the rescue efforts.

This story is developing, and we will provide further updates as they become available.

