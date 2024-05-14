 Who Are PM Modi's 4 Proposers For Varanasi Lok Sabha Constituency?
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWho Are PM Modi's 4 Proposers For Varanasi Lok Sabha Constituency?

Who Are PM Modi's 4 Proposers For Varanasi Lok Sabha Constituency?

The names of the four proposer names were discussed with Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP's national general secretary Sunil Bansal.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, May 14, 2024, 02:06 PM IST
article-image

Prime Minister Narendra Modi filed his nomination from the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday in the presence of his four porposers. There had been a much deliberation in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on who should be the prime minister's proposers for his Varanasi nomination.

The party ultimately finalised four names – Pandit Ganeshwar Shastri, Baijnath Patel, Lalchand Kushwaha and Sanjay Sonkar. Among these four proposers, one is a Brahmin, two are from the OBC community, and one is from the Scheduled Caste (SC) community. These four accompanied the prime minster, who is eyeing for a third term from the Varanasi constituency, to file the nomination. According to reports, these names were discussed with Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP's national general secretary Sunil Bansal.

Who are Modi's proposers?

Pandit Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid

Pandit Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid made headlines during the Ram Temple inuguration in January. He had determined the time considered auspicious of the Pran Pratisthan of the Ram idol in the temple. His ancestors primarily resided in Tamil Nadu, South India, and he is considered a prominent scholar of astrology and Indian Vedic tradition.

Baijnath Patel

Baijnath Patel, who hails from Uttar Pradesh's Harsos village in the Sevapuri assembly constituency, has been associated with Jan Sangh for long time. He belongs to the OBC community, and the Sevapuri and Rohaniya are considered strongholds of the Kurmi Patel community.

Lalchand Kushwaha

Lalchand Kushwaha, who also comes from the OBC community, hails from Sigra of the Cantt Assembly constituency. A respected figure in the Kushwaha community, he has been a long-time worker of the BJP.

Sanjay Sonkar

PM Modi's fourth proposer is Sanjay Sonkar, who comes from the SC community. He has been significant influence in the SC community has been serving as the district president of the BJP.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IG Office Constable & Female Clerk Go Missing After Election Duty In MP, Love Affair Suspected

IG Office Constable & Female Clerk Go Missing After Election Duty In MP, Love Affair Suspected

Gujarat Tragedy: 8 Tourists Missing After Drowning Incident At Poicha Village Near Rajpipla In Surat

Gujarat Tragedy: 8 Tourists Missing After Drowning Incident At Poicha Village Near Rajpipla In Surat

Who Are PM Modi's 4 Proposers For Varanasi Lok Sabha Constituency?

Who Are PM Modi's 4 Proposers For Varanasi Lok Sabha Constituency?

Factionalism Rocks BJP Gujarat After Lok Sabha Elections: High Command Urged To Expel 3 Saurashtra...

Factionalism Rocks BJP Gujarat After Lok Sabha Elections: High Command Urged To Expel 3 Saurashtra...

Remember Kacha Badam Singer Bhuban Badyakar? His Recent Video Shows Him Dancing To The Viral Song...

Remember Kacha Badam Singer Bhuban Badyakar? His Recent Video Shows Him Dancing To The Viral Song...