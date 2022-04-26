Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath's cabinet approved large scale production of Ethanol; salaries Of instructors, cooks increased

Uttar Pradesh would now produce 10 lakh liter of ethanol annually. Yogi government has approved the proposal of large-scale production of ethanol in the state. Keeping its poll promise, Yogi Government has increased the remunerations of part-time instructors and cooks of state run schools.

In the meeting of UP cabinet presided by Chief Minister Yogi Adhityanath on Tuesday several important decisions were taken including maintenance of roads, collecting toll tax on the Purvanchal expressway and others. Briefing about the cabinet decisions, Finance Minister Suresh Khanna and Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta informed that UP would now start production of ethanol a large scale. With the bulk production of ethanol, the financial condition of sugar mills would improve resulting in timely payment of cane dues to farmers. At present UP has been importing ethanol from China through Hindustan Petroleum. However, the production of 10 lakh liter annually would make UP self-reliant.

In another decision regarding the maintenance of roads constructed by Public Works Department (PWD), the cabinet has approved the proposal of adding 10 per cent upkeep cost in the estimate of road. After this decision, the road made by PWD in UP can be properly maintained and there would be no shortage of funds for their upkeep. At present, the state government allocates funds for maintenance of roads in budget every year.

The Yogi cabinet on Tuesday has given nod to the proposal of charging toll tax on newly constructed Lucknow to Gazipur, Purvacnhal expressway. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated this expressway on November 16 last years. Since then the vehicle plying on it were not charged any kind of tax. After the cabinet decision of Tuesday, an agency for collecting toll tax would be finalized soon.

Further, the Yogi cabinet has cleared the proposal of increasing the monthly remuneration of instructors and cooks working in state run schools. The ruling Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) had promised this in the poll manifesto released during assembly elections. The Cabinet has increased the monthly remuneration of part-time instructors from Rs 7000 to Rs 9000. There are 27500 odd part-time instructors in various government schools. Similarly, the cabinet has revised the monthly honorarium paid to midday meal cooks in a government school from Rs 1500 to Rs 2000. The decision would affect 3.77 lakh cooks of government schools.

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 03:49 PM IST