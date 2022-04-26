Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath orders to remove illegal loudspeakers from religious places

Luknow: The Uttar Pradesh government issued a notice saying that illegal loudspeakers will be removed from religious places across the state, adding that loudspeakers flouting the noise limit standards will be removed.

The diktat comes five days after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that loudspeakers can be used at religious places with permission but the sound must not come out of the premises. He further said that no new permits will be issued for loudspeakers.



Police stations have been instructed to make a list of all such places and send their reports to the Home department by April 30. The divisional commissioners from every district will send the reports.

All illegal loudspeakers will be removed after discussions with religious leaders.

The chief minister had ordered that the sound of the loudspeaker should not come out of the premises and microphones should not be installed at new places.



Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had on April 18 stated that no religious procession in state should be undertaken without prior permission and that loudspeakers should not cause inconvenience to others.

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 12:19 PM IST