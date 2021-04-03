Uttar Pradesh STF arrests sharp-shooter involved in MNS leader Jameel Sheikh's murder in Thane

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has arrested a sharp shooter, who was involved in the murder of Maharashtra Navnirvan Sena (MNS) leader Jameel Sheikh, on Saturday from Lucknow.
The sharp shooter has been indentified as Irfan. A resident of Gorakhpur, Irfan has confessed that he was paid Rs 10 lakh for gunning down the MNS leader. He was on the run for the past five months after commiting the sensational murder.
The CCTV footage of the murder of the MNS leader showed that two motorcycle-borne men came behind Jameel Sheikh and pumped bullet into his head and body. After killing the MNS leader they fled on the mobike.
On the basis of the CCTV footage the Mumbai Police was on the lookout for the two unidentified assailants. The information was also passed on to the STF in Uttar Pradesh which was working on the case for the past few months.
After taking efforts to nab the criminal, STF were successful in their bid on Saturday when they traced Irfan’s location at Kathauta Jheel in Lucknow and arrested him. He was shuttling between Gorakhpur, Lucknow and other cities to evade police arrest.
During interrogation, Irfan has revealed vital information about those behind the MNS Leader’s murder and that his killing was plotted. The STF, however, did not share the details with the media.
The UP STF has passed on the information aout Irfan’s arrest to the Mumbai Police for further interrogation and seek his remand.
