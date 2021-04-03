Uttar Pradesh STF arrests sharp-shooter involved in MNS leader Jameel Sheikh's murder in Thane

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has arrested a sharp shooter, who was involved in the murder of Maharashtra Navnirvan Sena (MNS) leader Jameel Sheikh, on Saturday from Lucknow.

The sharp shooter has been indentified as Irfan. A resident of Gorakhpur, Irfan has confessed that he was paid Rs 10 lakh for gunning down the MNS leader. He was on the run for the past five months after commiting the sensational murder.

The CCTV footage of the murder of the MNS leader showed that two motorcycle-borne men came behind Jameel Sheikh and pumped bullet into his head and body. After killing the MNS leader they fled on the mobike.