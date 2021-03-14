Uttar Pradesh: STF arrests another PFI activist from Basti

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has arrested another Popular Front of India (PFI) activist Mohammed Rashid Ahmed from Basti on Sunday.

With the arrest of Mohammed Rashid Ahmed, the STF has so far arrested as many as 125 PFI activists across the state.

On a tip-off, the STF and Basti Police nabbed Mohammed Rashid Ahmed from Basti Bus Station when he was about to catch a bus. Rashid is a resident of Sohratgarh in Siddharth Nagar district.

Incriminating documents and CDs for training PFI members to carry out terrorist strikes were recovered from his possession.

Confirming his arrest, the Basti Superintendent of Police Hemraj Meena said that he has admitted his links with the PFI.

“The STF and Intelligence are interrogating him further for his links and involvement in terrorist activities,” said the SP.

Earlier, the STF had arrested Anshad Badruddin, the self-styled PFI Commander and Firoz Khan from Lucknow on February 16. They had come from their native place in Kerala to carry out serial blasts in different parts of the state.

The STF had recovered high-quality explosives, detonators, weapons and incriminating documents from their possession.

Both had admitted that they were also involved in raising funds from abroad along with Siddique Kappan and his three Associates, who are currently lodged in Mathura jail. The Enforcement Directorate are probing the fund-raising activities of the PFI and other terrorist outfits.