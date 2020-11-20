Intensifying anti-CAA protests probe, ED to look into financial links between PFI, Bhim Army

The tweet was in response to a news report that said the ED has found "no links" between the Bhim Army and the PFI.

Official sources said the chats found between individuals of the two groups indicated talks about certain activities in the Jama Masjid area during the anti-Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) protests.

The central probe agency is also expected to question some other linked people in this case which it is probing under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED, in August, had arrested former Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain in this case and alleged that cash received by him was used to "fuel" anti-CAA protests and the Delhi riots that took place in February.

Hussain, the agency claimed, has been "arrested in connection with an ongoing PMLA investigation into his role in money laundering and funding of anti-CAA protests and organising riots in north-east Delhi during February, 2020".