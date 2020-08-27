Does Google think Aamir Khan's father and suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain are the same person?

Google searches work in mysterious ways. A day after it suggested for a while that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may be the 11th Avatar of Lord Vishnu, another strange gaffe has come to our notice.
You see, if one searches for Tahir Hussain on Google, the search engine seems to be rather confused. While it shows news articles related to the suspended Aam Aadmi Party Councilor who has been linked to the Delhi riots of February 2020, it also tries to show viewers details about film producer Tahir Hussain.
The result, comprising the film icon's Wikipedia bio and the politician's photo are rather confusing. Even as news articles in the search results talk about updates in the case against him, Google notes that Hussain passed away on 2010.
For those who are still confused, allow us to explain further. Mohammad Tahir Hussain Khan was an Indian film producer and director who is incidentally the father of actor Aamir Khan. And while Google has picked up his Wikipedia bio, this page does not have a picture. In the absense of a photo to go with his Wikipedia page, the search engine, it would seem, has tried to help out viewers with rather unfortunate results.
This is not the first time the search engine has confused identities as it sifts though millions of web pages an order to bring your your search results. Just some time ago, the Google algorithm had picked up on a social media post by Maharashtra BJP leader Avadut Wagh and then told people that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the "11th Avatar of Lord Vishnu".
Note that when we say 'told' we mean that it was pulled out as a block quote and given as the 'answer' of sorts, linking back to whatever web page it had been picked up from.
Prior to that Twitter had suggested PM Modi's handle when one searched for the word "COVIDIOT".
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)