Does Google think Aamir Khan's father and suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain are the same person?

Google searches work in mysterious ways. A day after it suggested for a while that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may be the 11th Avatar of Lord Vishnu, another strange gaffe has come to our notice.

You see, if one searches for Tahir Hussain on Google, the search engine seems to be rather confused. While it shows news articles related to the suspended Aam Aadmi Party Councilor who has been linked to the Delhi riots of February 2020, it also tries to show viewers details about film producer Tahir Hussain.

The result, comprising the film icon's Wikipedia bio and the politician's photo are rather confusing. Even as news articles in the search results talk about updates in the case against him, Google notes that Hussain passed away on 2010.