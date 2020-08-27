11th Avatar of Vishnu? Google ‘thinks’ it’s PM Narendra Modi

Google algorithms can often lead to hilarious results. There was a time when if you searched the world stupid, you’d get PM Modi’s picture.

Back then Google had said: “These results trouble us and are not reflective of the opinions of Google. Sometimes, the way images are described on the internet can yield surprising results to specific queries. We apologise for any confusion or misunderstanding this has caused. We’re continually working to improve our algorithms to prevent unexpected results like this.”

It was due to a Reuters article titled: ‘Why work with India’s new leader? It’s the economy, stupid’.

The word stupid along with PM Modi’s picture meant that searching stupid would show the Indian PM.

Now if one searches the 11th Avatar of Vishnu one gets the result PM Narendra Modi due to a comment made by Maharashtra BJP leader Avadut Wagh who had tweeted: “PM Narendra Modiji is the 11th Avatar of Lord Vishnu. Yada Yada Hi Dharmasya.”