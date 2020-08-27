11th Avatar of Vishnu? Google ‘thinks’ it’s PM Narendra Modi

Google algorithms can often lead to hilarious results. There was a time when if you searched the world stupid, you’d get PM Modi’s picture.
Back then Google had said: “These results trouble us and are not reflective of the opinions of Google. Sometimes, the way images are described on the internet can yield surprising results to specific queries. We apologise for any confusion or misunderstanding this has caused. We’re continually working to improve our algorithms to prevent unexpected results like this.”
It was due to a Reuters article titled: ‘Why work with India’s new leader? It’s the economy, stupid’.
The word stupid along with PM Modi’s picture meant that searching stupid would show the Indian PM.
Now if one searches the 11th Avatar of Vishnu one gets the result PM Narendra Modi due to a comment made by Maharashtra BJP leader Avadut Wagh who had tweeted: “PM Narendra Modiji is the 11th Avatar of Lord Vishnu. Yada Yada Hi Dharmasya.”
Who is Avadut Wagh?
Avadut Wagh, is a Maharashtra politician who has gone from NCP to MNS to BJP. He’s known for making outlandish statements and said in March 2020 that positive cases in Sangli was ‘punishment’ because Jayant Patil had criticised PM Modi and BJP.
The 10 avatars of Vishnu
1) Matsya – Huge fish who saved Manu at the beginning of Satya Yuga
2) Kurma – Giant tortoise form which carried the mountain Mandrachala to churn the ocean
3) Varaha – Wild board form which kept the earth back to its original place when Hiranyaksha took whole of earth to bottom of the sea.
4) Narasimha – Half-human and half-lion who killed the demon Hiranyakashipu
5) Vamana – Brahmin to end the rule of demon-king Bali.
6) Parashurama – Brahmin who ended the tyrannical rule of unrighteous kings
7) Lord Rama – One of Vishnu’s most famous avatars who defeated Ravana
8) Lord Balarama – Balarama, Lord Krishna’s older brother
9) Lord Krishna – Epochal figure at the centre of Mahabharata and mentor of Pandavas.
10) Kalki – Believed to come at the end of present yuga. One overenthusiastic RW blog called coronavirus Kalki.
