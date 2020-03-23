Comedy in the time of coronavirus: If you search #COVIDIOTS on Twitter, you get PM Modi's handle!

Which brings us back to our original point. What does "covidiot" mean?

An amalgamation of "coronavirus" and "idiot" it is easy to venture a guess that it refers to idiots as seem in the time of the coronavirus.

Going by Urban Dictionary, it refers to "someone who ignores the warnings regarding public health or safety". More specifically, it can be used to refer to people engaging in odd habits such as stockpiling goods, those who "unnecessarily hoard toilet paper" or to those in possession of a "herd mentality".