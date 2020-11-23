Shocking! MNS leader Jameel Shaikh shot dead in Thane; probe on

Thane: A MNS (Maharashtra Navanirman Sena) leader was shot dead by an unidentified person in Rabodi area of Thane. The incident took place in broad daylight on Monday.

The leader has been identified as Jameel Shaikh, 49.



"The incident has been captured in the CCTV which clearly shows that Shaikh riding on his bike was being chased by two people on a bike. After coming close to Shaikh's vehicle, the pillion rider removed his gun and shot the deceased," said police official, from Thane.

