Shocking! MNS leader Jameel Shaikh shot dead in Thane; probe on

Thane: A MNS (Maharashtra Navanirman Sena) leader was shot dead by an unidentified person in Rabodi area of Thane. The incident took place in broad daylight on Monday.
The leader has been identified as Jameel Shaikh, 49.
"The incident has been captured in the CCTV which clearly shows that Shaikh riding on his bike was being chased by two people on a bike. After coming close to Shaikh's vehicle, the pillion rider removed his gun and shot the deceased," said police official, from Thane.
"Following the incident, Shaikh immediately fell off his bike (unconscious) in a pool of blood. The passer-by alerted the police while the accused fled away from the spot," added the official.
According to the official, Shaikh was the president of the Rabodi ward of Thane City and was a resident from the same area. After watching the CCTV footage of the incident, the police suspect it to be a planned murder.
"A case has been filed against the unknown accused at Rabodi police station under section 302 of Indian Penal Code. So far no one has been arrested in this case and investigation in this matter is underway," said R Shirtode, senior police inspector, Rabodi police station, Thane.
