Uttar Pradesh: State Election Commission allows COVID-19 infected candidates to contest Panchayat polls

Lucknow: Releasing its guidelines for the three-tier Panchayat polls amid surge in covid-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, the State Election Commission has allowed coronavirus infected candidates to contest elections and infected voters to cast their votes after strictly following the commission’s SoPs.

The second wave of coronavirus in the state has cast its shadow on the Panchayat polls in the state, scheduled to be held in April-May. The Additional State Election Commissioner Ved Prakash Verma on Monday issued Covid-19 guidelines for holding the three-tier rural polls.

However, asymptomatic and infected government employees will not be allowed to perform poll duties. The commission has directed the state government to keep extra manpower for poll duties.