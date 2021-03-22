Uttar Pradesh: Three of a family among five died in road accident in Rampur

Lucknow: Five persons, including three of a family, were killed and 10 others injured when a speeding Bolero jeep collided head-on with a pickup van on NH24 in Rampur district on Monday morning.

The accident occurred in the Pasiyapura area under Civil Lines Police Station on NH 24 in Rampur at 7 am when a speeding Bolero jeep, coming on the wrong side, hit a pick up van head-on.

The van was carrying 15 labourers from Ghaziabad. They were returning to their home in Shahjahanpur to celebrate the Holi festival.

Eyewitnesses claimed that both the vehicles overturned after the collision. The police and villagers, somehow, managed to retrieve and rescue occupants of both the vehicles and rushed them to the hospital in critical condition.

Three members of a family from Shahjahanpur including Rahul (30), Munni Devi (40), Gungun (14 months) were declared brought dead while Ashish (25) and Poonam died during treatment in the hospital.

Among 10 injured, the condition of three of them was stated to be critical. They were shifted to a higher centre for better treatment.

The Superintendent of Police Shagun Guautam confirmed the death of 5 persons, including two women and a child, and injuries to 10 others. “Bodies have been sent for the post mortem and their family members have been informed about the tragedy,” said the SP.