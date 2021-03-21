Uttar Pradesh: Second death reported after taking COVID-19 vaccine

The son of the deceased Ajay claimed that his father was avoiding taking vaccination. “He got a call from the department to get vaccination but he avoided taking it. But when the department officials mounted pressure on him, he was left no choice than to take the first dose of the vaccination. His condition worsened after taking the vaccine,” alleged Ajay.

The Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Krishna Swarup said that the body has been sent for the post mortem and they were waiting for the report to ascertain the cause of death. “Cause of death will be known only after the post mortem report,” stated the CMO.

Earlier, a 38-year-old man died within two days after taking Covid-19 vaccination in Mirzapur district. The State Health department has not issued any statement till now about the cause of his death. A probe is also on how a 38-year-old man was administered the vaccine against the guidelines.