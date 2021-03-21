Mumbai COVID-19 surge: BMC exempts vaccinated international returnees from compulsory institutional quarantine

Amid rising COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), on Saturday, announced that passengers arriving from or transiting through the UK, Europe, Middle East, South Africa will be required to undergo mandatory institutional quarantine for seven days, followed by seven days home quarantine.

"Under the current Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) with regard to compulsory institutional quarantine, the passengers arriving from or transiting through U.K., Europe, Middle East, South Africa and Brazil are required to undergo mandatory institutional quarantine for 7 days followed by 7 days of home quarantine," BMC said in its order.

However, the BMC exempted a certain category of international passengers arriving at the Mumbai airport from institutional quarantine.

Elderly passengers above 65 years of age, pregnant woman in an advanced stage of pregnancy, both parents accompanying children below five years of age are among the passengers who may be exempted from institutional quarantine, the BMC said in its order.