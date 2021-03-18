Uttar Pradesh: Panchayat candidate's minor daughter gang-raped over his refusal to withdraw from election

Lucknow: On the eve of the three-tier Panchayat polls, politics in Uttar Pradesh has taken an ugly turn. After the recent murder of a BSP candidate in Gorakhpur, now, the 16-year-old minor daughter of another candidate was kidnapped and gang-raped by four youths of a rival group to force him withdraw his candidature.

The incident was reported from Jaidpur area in Barabanki district where the candidate is contesting for the Gram Pradhan post. The minor was kidnapped by rivals while she was going to college. She was gang-raped by four youths in a bid to force her father to withdraw his candidature.

Earlier, the victim's father had been offered money by his rivals to withdraw. But when he refused to budge under their pressure, the rivals had threatened him to teach a lesson. They abducted his daughter on Wednesday while she was on her way to the Government Inter College. She was taken to a secluded place where her assailants took turns raping her.

After the gang-rape, they left her at home with a warning that they would eliminate her father if he did not withdraw from the contest. She told her parents about the incident. Her father has since lodged a FIR against Sachin Varma, Lalji Varma, Akash Varma and Shivam Varma at the Jaidpur Police Station.

The police have registered a case against the four accused and sent the victim for a medical examination to confirm gang-rape. The police said that the investigation will also look into allegations of poll rivalry behind the gang-rape. “We are awaiting her medical report to initiate action against the persons named in the FIR,” said Manoj Kumar Pandey, the Superintendent of Police Barabanki.

Earlier, a BSP candidate was gunned down by rivals in Gorakhpur while he was coming home after campaigning. The deceased was warned by rivals to withdraw from the contest. He was shot dead when he refused.