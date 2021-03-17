Uttar Pradesh: Police intervene to lower volume of Mosque loudspeakers on Allahabad University V-C's complaint

Lucknow: After famous Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam’s objections, the Allahabad Central University Vice-Chancellor Prof Sangita Srivastava has lodged a police complaint against use of high-pitched loudspeakers at a mosque for ‘azaan’ near her Civil Lines residence in Prayagraj.

Acting on her complaint, the Superintendent of Police D.K. Singh said that the Mutawalli of the mosque has been directed to lower the volume in accordance with the High Court orders so that no one's sleep is disturbed during ‘azaan’.

After the SP’s directive, Mohammed Kaleem, a member of the Managing Committee of the mosque said that they have not only lowered the volume but withdrawn two loudspeakers.

“We have also changed the directions of the loudspeakers so that the slep of the Vice-Chancellor and others don’t get disturbed early morning when azaan is rendered from the mosque,” stated Kaleem.