Sona Mohapatra slams Sonu Nigam for defending #MeeToo accused Anu Malik, suppressing 'evidence' video of a woman

In 2018, Sonu Nigam had defended the sexual allegations against Anu Malik and called them baseless. Anu Malik’s long-time friend Sonu Nigam backed the composer by saying, “I haven’t had enough opportunity to speak on this subject. I myself am a witness to how power is misused. I said #MeToo ten years ago when a journalist kept harassing me. He had told a director that if he worked with me, he would kill himself."

He had said, “If you say, ‘Anu Malik met me this morning’, that’s fine. You accused him without any proof; let’s accept that too. Had he [Anu Malik] wanted to say anything, he could have said a lot. But he did not. If I say that you misbehaved with me, you will ask me for proof. But there’s no proof, right? Despite that, people are respecting the accusers, who are tarnishing Anu Malik’s name. But how can you ban him? How can you snatch his bread and butter? How can you torture his family?”

“Who has given us the right to be the judiciary of someone else’s life? Or you provide concrete proof. I have two sisters. I stand for them. But that does not mean that you put a stop to someone’s work. How can that happen?” asked Sonu. “The torture, harassment, can happen anywhere. It happens in the corporate world too. You have accused him, you have shamed him, now don’t punish his family. Get proof first,” the singer added.