Sona Mohapatra slams Sonu Nigam for defending #MeeToo accused Anu Malik, suppressing 'evidence' video of a woman

Amid the ongoing battle between Sonu Nigam and T-Series honcho Bhushan Kumar, Sona Mohapatra has slammed the singer for defending #MeToo accused Anu Malik and suppressing video evidence of a woman.
Sonu Nigam had recently uploaded a video, where he came down heavily on Bhushan Kumar. The singer had warned the T-series head to not mess with him and even threatened to release a video of Marina Kunwar. For the uninitiated, model-actress Marina Kuwar had accused Bhushan Kumar during the #MeToo movememt.
Sonu had said in his video: "Marina Kuwar yaad hai na? Woh kyon boli, woh kyon back out kiya yeh mujhe nahi pata. Media ko pata hai mafia kis tarah function karta hai. Uska video mere paas padha hai. Ab agar tune mere se panga liya, toh woh video main apni YouTube channel mein dal dunga. Samjha? Mere mooh mat lagna."
Slamming the singer, Sona Mohapatra tweeted, "Did anyone care that #SonuNigam publicly defended a multiple accused @IndiaMeToo predator Anu Malik & now claims to being in the possession & yet suppressing a video with incriminating evidence of another case? Do we really want the industry to get better? #LetsTalk #India."
In 2018, Sonu Nigam had defended the sexual allegations against Anu Malik and called them baseless. Anu Malik’s long-time friend Sonu Nigam backed the composer by saying, “I haven’t had enough opportunity to speak on this subject. I myself am a witness to how power is misused. I said #MeToo ten years ago when a journalist kept harassing me. He had told a director that if he worked with me, he would kill himself."
He had said, “If you say, ‘Anu Malik met me this morning’, that’s fine. You accused him without any proof; let’s accept that too. Had he [Anu Malik] wanted to say anything, he could have said a lot. But he did not. If I say that you misbehaved with me, you will ask me for proof. But there’s no proof, right? Despite that, people are respecting the accusers, who are tarnishing Anu Malik’s name. But how can you ban him? How can you snatch his bread and butter? How can you torture his family?”
“Who has given us the right to be the judiciary of someone else’s life? Or you provide concrete proof. I have two sisters. I stand for them. But that does not mean that you put a stop to someone’s work. How can that happen?” asked Sonu. “The torture, harassment, can happen anywhere. It happens in the corporate world too. You have accused him, you have shamed him, now don’t punish his family. Get proof first,” the singer added.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)