 Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: 2 Killed, 16 Injured In 6-Vehicle Collision Due To Fog In Amethi; Video Surfaces
In Amethi, UP, a six-vehicle collision amid dense fog near Musafirkhana caused two deaths and injured 16. The crash began when a truck hit roadside railings due to poor visibility, triggering a pile-up involving three trucks, a car, and a bus. Rescue efforts are ongoing, and authorities are identifying the victims.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, December 23, 2025, 01:39 PM IST
Amethi (UP): Two people were killed and 16 others injured after six vehicles collided in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district amid dense fog on Tuesday morning, police said.

The incident took place near an under-bridge in the Musafirkhana police station area.

Station House Officer Vivek Singh said the accident occurred near the Amethi-?Sultanpur turn when a truck hit the roadside railing due to poor visibility caused by fog. He said three other trucks, a car and a bus coming from behind subsequently rammed into each other, leading to a pile-up of multiple vehicles.

Singh said two people died on the spot while 16 passengers were injured in the accident. Relief and rescue operations were underway, and efforts were being made to ascertain the identities of the victims, he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

