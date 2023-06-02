Uttar Pradesh: Ousted WFI chief cancels rally in Ayodhya as govt denies permission

Uttar Pradesh: Ousted WFI Chief not to hold rally in Ayodhya as govt denies permission |

Lucknow: As agitating wrestlers have been mounting the pressure for his arrest, the ousted Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) MP Brij Bhushan Singh has cancelled the proposed rally of his supporters in Ayodhya on June 5. The state government on Friday, denied permission for the rally after which the BJP MP issued a statement announcing its cancellation.

Opposition is targeting me, claims Brij Bhushan

In his statement, Singh said that for the last 28 years, he has been holding a constitutional post as Member of Parliament and it was only due to a large number of well-wishers. "I have always tried to accommodate people from all caste, religion and communities and because of this my opponents have been levelling false allegations," he said. According to him, some political parties have been trying to turn their misfortune in the present scenario and disturbing harmony by instigating communal and regional clashes.

The WFI chief said that Ayodhya rally was called at the behest of Saints who wanted to discuss the issue of growing hatred in the society. However, since the police are probing the matter and in the wake of the apex court order, it has been decided not to hold the rally on June 5, he said. Brij Bhushan thanked the saints and seers for their support on this crucial matter.

Demand for amendment in the POCSO Act

It may be mentioned that the saints who were supposed to attend the rally at Ayodhya had decided to raise the demand for amendment in the POSCO Act. In the press conference organised before this rally, the saints had stated that POSCO Act is being used by people with vested interests. They had supported Singh saying that he is being falsely implicated in the sexual exploitation case.

Meanwhile, the chiefs of the Khap panchayats supporting agitating wrestlers had also decided to meet the saints and seers of Ayodhya who had extended support to Singh.