Madhya Pradesh: Seva Dal workers stage sit-in, burn effigy of Brij Bhushan Singh

FP Photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A large number of Seva Dal members and senior Congress leaders suddenly gathered at the Jai Stambh Chowk in Itarsi on Thursday evening and raised slogans against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Brij Bhushan Saran Singh. Women wrestlers, who have made sexual harassment charges against Singh, are protesting at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, demanding his arrest.

The Seva Dal workers not only raised slogans against the Central Government, sporting black badges, but also burnt an effigy of Singh. They also criticised the police action against the protesting wrestlers.

Executive president of MP Seva Dal Young Brigade Gajanan Tiwari said his organisation staged sit-ins and burnt effigies of Singh in different parts of Madhya Pradesh. The organisation stands behind the women wrestlers, Tiwari said.