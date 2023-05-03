MP: Girls feted, saplings planted during Ladli Laxmi Utsav in Narmadapuram

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A large number of saplings were planted in the district on the occasion of Ladli-Laxmi Utsav on Tuesday.

The saplings were planted in Ladli-Laxmi garden on the collectorate premises as part of the campaign, ‘Ek ped Ladli-Laxmi ke naam (a sapling in the name of Ladli-Laxmi).

Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh, chief executive officer of district Panchayat SS Rawat chairperson of Nagar Palika Neetu Mahendra Yadav and others planted saplings.

Besides plantation drive, the administration organised cultural events. The girls were honoured with certificates.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was virtually present at all the events.

Main function was held on the premises of the Narmada Degree College where the girls shared their experiences with others about the benefits they got.

The girls also displayed martial art that they learnt under self-defence training course.

They also presented a dance drama. Legislator from Narmadapuram Sitasaran Sharma honoured a girl Devika Gohar who sang Ladli Geet (song).

Those who excelled in education, sports and martial art were also honoured on the occasion.

Sharma said that after taking oath as Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has launched Ladli-Laxmi Yojna.

As many as 44, 850 girls are getting benefits under the scheme, he said.

Legislator from Sohagpur, Vijaypal Singh said the Yojna played an important role in empowering girls.

Chhatarpur: A function was held at town hall in Naugaon on the occasion of Ladli-Laxmi Utsav. Chairperson of Naugaon Janpad Hemlata Rakesh Pathak was the chief guest and chairman of Nagar Palika Anoop Tiwari was the special guest. The girls were honoured with certificates. A girl Rachel Karsail shared her experience with the audience about the benefits of the Ladli-Laxmi Yojna.

‘Girls make two families proud’

Morena: Ladli-Laxmi Utsav was organised at town hall in Morena district. Chairperson of district Panchayat Arati Gurjarsaid, “A girl makes two families proud. So, girls are dearer than boys.”

Collector Ankit Asthana, chief executive officer of district Panchayat Ichhit Gadhpale and other officials were present at the function.