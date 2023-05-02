Bhopal: City's history-sheeters now part of civilised society

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Hands that once held weapons to commit crime are now plying vegetable handcarts. Several history-sheeters have given up their past life and have chosen to work hard and earn honestly. This has not been easy though. They have served imprisonment following court orders. When their prison term ended, they mended ways to become part of civilised life.

A few of them now run grocery stores while others have set up eateries. Police officials shed light on the lives of such individuals who took a 360-degree turn and changed for the better. Excerpts

Aishbag miscreant is now grocer

Rizwan alias Mobile, who was infamous for snatching mobile phones, is resident of Aishbag locality. He now runs a grocery store near his place. After police tightened the noose on listed criminals, Rizwan's kin counselled him and he refrained from committing crimes after 2012.

Rayees is car driver

Fear would prevail in Ashoka Garden locality when Lallu alias Rayees would arrive in the area. He had as many as 76 cases of stabbing and attempt-to-murder cases registered against him. In 2017, he signed an agreement not to commit crime before Deputy Commissioner of Police of the zone. Now, he works as a car driver to earn bread.

Mukhtar Malik's aide runs restaurant

Asif alias Mamu, a close aide of the infamous gangster Mukhtar Malik, was a listed criminal who committed crimes like abduction, murders. He now runs a restaurant on Raisen Road and believes in satiating the hunger of customers.

Returning to civil life

Police commissioner Harinarayanachari Mishra said that criminals were returning to civil life as the police were keeping a check on them. This includes raiding their houses.