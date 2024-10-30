 Uttar Pradesh: One Dead In Fire At Under-Construction Banquet Hall Un Noida’s Sector 74; Visuals Surface
Uttar Pradesh: One Dead In Fire At Under-Construction Banquet Hall Un Noida's Sector 74; Visuals Surface

The fire occurred at around 3:30 am on Wednesday, said police. The deceased was identified as Parminder. As many as 15 fire tenders reached the site within ten minutes. It took a long time to extinguish the fire as the structure was huge, said police.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, October 30, 2024, 10:09 AM IST
article-image
Image from the site of the incident | ANI

Noida: A man was killed in a fire that broke out in an under-construction banquet hall in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, Sector 74, police said on Wednesday. .

The fire occured at around 3:30 am on Wednesday, said police. The deceased was identified as Parminder.

As many as 15 fire tenders reached the site within ten minutes. It took a long time to extinguish the fire as the structure was huge, said police.

article-image

Parminder who died in the fire was an electrician, said police.

Statement Of Noida DCP Ram Badan Singh

Noida DCP Ram Badan Singh says "At around 3:30 AM, we got information that fire broke out at Lotus Grandeur banquet hall in Noida Sector 74. A total of 15 fire tenders reached here. Fire has been brought under control. One electrician, Parminder lost his life in the fire..."

However, the exact cause of what caused the fire has not been ascertained yet.

More details into the matter are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

