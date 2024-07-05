 Video Shows Smoke-Filled Corridors After Fire Breaks Out At Noida’s Logix Mall; None Injured
The cause of the fire is not yet known. Currently, investigations are underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, July 05, 2024, 01:02 PM IST
A major fire broke out in a clothing store at Noida’s Logix Mall on Friday.

As per reports, several firefighting vehicles have reached the spot and efforts are underway to extinguish the blaze. The mall staff have been evacuated from the building and no one has been injured. 

A video from inside the mall, which surfaced on X, showed smoke-filled corridors. 

Watch the videos here:

The cause of the fire is not yet known. Currently, investigations are underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident.

(This is breaking news. More to follow.)





