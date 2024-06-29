VIDEO: 20 Rounds Of Bullets Fired At Car By Miscreants After Dispute In Greater Noida; Probe Underway

20 Rounds Of Bullets Fired At Car By Miscreants After Dispute In Greater Noida | X

Greater Noida: In a shocking incident, around 20 rounds of bullets were fired at a parked car in Greater Noida on Saturday after a dispute broke out between two parties. The incident occurred after an altercation escalated and a physical fight broke out, after which one of the parties fired bullets at the car of the other party. A video has surfaced on the internet showing police collecting empty bullet shells from the spot and visible bullet holes on the car.

The incident reportedly occurred in the Kot village area of Greater Noida on Saturday morning. There are reports that the incident happened when a person named Shiva went to a hospital with his son to see his relatives. Two individuals, identified as Monty and Ujjwal, stopped them, and an altercation broke out between them. After the altercation escalated, a fight ensued. Shiva called two of his friends to the Kot Canal as the matter escalated. Subsequently, Monty took out a gun and started firing at his car.

Shiva and his associates fled the spot to save their lives; however, Monty kept firing at the vehicle, which was a red-colored Maruti Swift car. Monty fired around 20 rounds at the car and fled the scene along with Ujjwal. A video of the aftermath of the incident has surfaced on the internet, showing the police collecting empty bullet shells from the ground at the scene. The video also shows shows that the wind-shield and the other door mirrors are shattered in the firing. The back glass of the car is also shattered with many bullet holes on the car body on all the sides.

The police have registered a complaint in connection with the matter and have initiated a probe. The police stated that the incident occurred after a dispute arose between the two parties over an unknown issue. The dispute led to the car being fired upon, and the incident is currently under investigation as per the complaint filed by the victim.