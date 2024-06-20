Delhi Firing VIDEO: Gunmen Fire 10-12 Rounds Bullet Inside Burger King Outlet In Rajouri Gardens, Shows Chilling CCTV Footage

Firing at Delhi's Rajouri Garden in Burger King outlet | X

A chilling CCTV footage surfaced on social media platform X on Thursday regarding the firing incident that took place inside the Burger King outlet in Delhi's Rajouri Garden on Tuesday (June 18) evening. The footage showed that 12 rounds were fired inside the food outlet by two men who opened fire at the victim. The deceased has been identified as Aman.

The police had said on Wednesday that more than 10 rounds were fired at the Burger King food outlet in West Delhi's Rajouri Garden at around 9.45 pm.

Chilling CCTV Footage

The chilling CCTV footage captured the chilling crime that took place inside the Burger King outlet. The CCTV footage of the incident that was shared on social media outlet X showed the deep planning that went into the firing incident.

The video shows the victim, Aman, already seated inside the Burger King restaurant. He is accompanied by a girl at the restaurant table and is seen chatting with her. Suddenly, two shooters come and sit besides them. It is clear that the shooters came disguised as customers.

Suddenly, they open fire on the man while he is talking with the woman he was with inside the outlet. The man tries to save himself and runs for his life. However, the shooters chase him and keep firing shots. Meanwhile, the woman who was with the victim escapes from another gate, shows the CCTV video.

The victim tries his best to escape and also jumps out of the shop. However, he falls on the ground and is shot multiple times by the shooters, shows the video.

Police reacts to the case

"An incident of firing took place at a Burger King outlet. The officials immediately reached the spot. As per the preliminary information, more than 10 rounds were fired," DCP West Vichitra Veer said while speaking to reporters.

Further investigation in the case is underway and the name of one Bhau Himanshu gang has also cropped up in connection to the case.