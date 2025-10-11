 Uttar Pradesh News: Devipatan Tops State In Grievance Redressal, Mirzapur And Basti Follow In IGRS September Report
Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s leadership, the redressal of public grievances in Uttar Pradesh has gained unprecedented momentum. The Yogi government’s IGRS (Integrated Grievance Redressal System) portal has enhanced transparency and ensured speedy justice to citizens through administrative reforms and technological innovations.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 04:58 PM IST
article-image
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Photo

In the September IGRS report, the Devipatan Division once again topped the state in grievance redressal, followed by Mirzapur in second place and Basti in third. Notably, Devipatan had also secured the top position in the August report.

Devipatan maintains top spot with 86.67% success rate

Devipatan Divisional Commissioner Shashi Bhushan Lal Sushil said that, in line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision, public grievances are being resolved on a priority basis. The districts of Shravasti, Bahraich, Gonda, and Balrampur are consistently implementing initiatives to ensure transparent and prompt redressal of complaints. He added that district-level grievance reports are closely monitored, and he personally reviews the performance of all districts in the division.

Feedback mechanism ensures accountability and transparency

To ensure accountability, feedback is collected from five random complainants to verify whether genuine action has been taken or only a report filed. Departmental reports on grievances are also reviewed monthly. Owing to these efforts, the Devipatan Division once again secured first place in the state, earning 104 out of 120 points and achieving a success rate of 86.67% in the September IGRS report.

IGRS portal proves effective under CM Yogi’s guidance

The IGRS portal, launched by the Yogi government, has emerged as a crucial platform for resolving citizen grievances. Strengthened through continuous improvements under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the system has proven highly effective in ensuring transparency and timely justice.

Mirzapur and Basti divisions show strong performance

According to the September IGRS report, the Mirzapur Division ranked second in the state, earning 98 out of 120 points with a success rate of 81.67%—the same position it held in the August report. The Basti Division secured third place, scoring 97 out of 120 points and achieving a success rate of 80.83%. Among the top five divisions, Aligarh ranked fourth, while Varanasi stood fifth.

Officials’ field visits and citizen feedback drive efficiency

These divisions have accelerated grievance redressal by actively collecting feedback from complainants, ensuring that no complaint remains unresolved. Regular field visits by officials have further enhanced the system’s effectiveness, making the process transparent, responsive, and result-oriented.

