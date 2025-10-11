VIDEO: : CM Yogi Inaugurates 49th International Kaleen Mela In Bhadohi, Assures Full Support To Carpet Industry

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | X - @myogiadityanath

Bhadohi, October 11: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday inaugurated the 49th International Kaleen Mela and the 4th Carpet Expo in Bhadohi, interacting with carpet entrepreneurs and exporters from India and abroad. Assuring them of the state government’s full support, he emphasized that there is no need to fear US tariffs, calling the situation an opportunity to explore new markets.

CM says tariffs bring new opportunities and promises high-level monitoring committee

“Whenever challenges arise, they bring opportunities with them. The US has imposed tariffs, but that is just one country’s decision. We are moving rapidly toward free trade agreements with the UAE, UK, and other nations, which will open new avenues for our industries,” he said. He also announced the formation of a high-level government committee to monitor and address the impact of tariffs on the industry.

Bhadohi carpet cluster revitalised under Modi’s leadership

The CM noted that 11 years ago, the carpet industry was on the verge of collapse. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the carpet clusters of Bhadohi, Mirzapur, and Varanasi were revitalized, with a Carpet Expo Mart established in Bhadohi as its hub. While the first expo saw very few foreign buyers, today 300–400 buyers from 88 countries attend, reflecting the growing global demand for Bhadohi carpets.

ODOP and MSME schemes boosting district-level industries

He added that the UP government has promoted specific industries in each district under the MSME and ODOP schemes, giving new recognition to Bhadohi carpets, Muradabad brass, Firozabad glass, and Varanasi silk. He emphasized that when the ODOP initiative began in 2017, no one imagined UP would achieve exports exceeding Rs 2 lakh crore, but today this milestone has been realized.

Carpet industry empowering 30 lakh artisans, especially women

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted that the carpet industry is not merely trade but a living tradition of artisans and craftsmen. Today, it provides employment to 25–30 lakh people and generates around ₹17,000 crore in annual exports. The sector has also emerged as a major avenue for women’s empowerment, with the government encouraging more women to participate and gain economic independence while working from home.

‘Do not underestimate Bhadohi,’ says CM, calling it symbol of UP’s strength

“Do not underestimate Bhadohi; it is a symbol of the state and the country’s economic strength. Before 2014, this industry was nearly dying, but today it has become UP’s identity,” the CM said. He also noted that during Diwali, swadeshi fairs are being organized across all 75 districts, featuring special stalls for Bhadohi carpets.

Entrepreneurs praise government support; CM promises policy inclusion

Entrepreneur Ravi Pateria said, “The carpet industry is a magic created with hands. We have made the world’s largest carpet and sent it to Kazakhstan. This art deserves special recognition.” The CM responded that the government is considering forming a committee to incorporate entrepreneurs’ suggestions into policy decisions.

Carpet traders thank CM for revival and growth opportunities

Haji Hamid, another carpet trader expressed gratitude to the CM saying, “Your commitment has given new life to the carpet industry. Bhadohi and the state can participate in the one-trillion economy through this sector.”

Plans to develop Bhadohi, Mirzapur, and Varanasi as unified region

Anil Singh highlighted the development of the Mirzapur-Vindhya corridor and suggested developing surrounding areas like NCR, to which the CM responded, “Work is underway to develop Bhadohi, Varanasi, and Mirzapur as a unified development region.”

Focus on women, local workers, and self-reliance

Adarsh Purnima, associated with the industry for four decades, said, “Success is certain when spirituality and politics come together.” Exporter Alok Barnwal raised concerns about that shortage of weavers and labour migration, and the CM assured, “We are linking the industry with women and local workers to promote self-reliance.”

UP aims to expand exports and embrace Atmanirbhar Bharat vision

CM Yogi said, “Our goal is not just to save the industry but to take it to new heights. When one country imposes tariffs, we will open pathways to 10 new countries. This is the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat. We should not fear challenges but turn them into opportunities. The government is with you, and your future is bright.”

Dignitaries and officials attend the event

On the occasion, several dignitaries were present, including MP Dr. Vinod Bind, MLAs Dinanath Bhaskar and Vipul Dubey, Zila Panchayat Chairman Aniruddh Tripathi, Development Commissioner (Handicrafts) Amrit Raj, CPC Chairman Kuldeep, Padma Shri Dr. Rajnikant, officials associated with Bhadohi carpet industry, and other stakeholders.

CM honours beneficiaries, provides loans

The CM also distributed loans to beneficiaries of various schemes. Amit Kumar received Rs 2 crore loan under the ODOP scheme for the carpet industry. Under the Chief Minister Yuva Swarojgar Yojana, Shivam Jaiswal received Rs 60 lakh, Puneet Pratap Singh Rs 15 lakh for the wallpaper industry, Ramji Vishwakarma Rs 10 lakh for auto parts entrepreneurship, Vikas Vishwakarma Rs 5 lakh for ironwork, Saurabh Kumar Pathak Rs 5 lakh for the stabilizer industry, and Jyoti Maurya received a toolkit under the Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana for tailoring and laundry work.

Kavita Rai of a self-help group was given a demo cheque of Rs 1.44 crore. CM also honoured Ravi Pateria, who has been serving the carpet industry for 55 years, and whose company has been manufacturing carpets for 145 years. Ravi Pateria holds a Guinness World record for making the world’s largest carpet.