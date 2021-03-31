Uttar Pradesh: Newly-wed gang-raped by three before the eyes of her husband in Agra

Lucknow: A newly wed, belonging to the minority community, was allegedly gang-raped by three men before the eyes of her helpless husband near Etmadpur on Agra-Kanpur highway when she was returning home after celebrating Holi.

The accused also looted Rs 10,000 and gold jewellery and fled after the gang-rape. Ironically, the police registered a case against the three accused 24 hours of the gang-rape after grilling the newly-wed couple for six hours and visiting site of the crime. The case was finally registered following intervention by the Agra SSP Muniraj.

According to reports, the newly wed couple were returning home late Monday night on a mobike when they were stopped by three motorcycle-borne men near Jharna area under Etmadpur Police Station. They dragged the couple to bushes and asked both of them to take off their clothes.

After forcing them to take off their clothes, they made their video in compromising position on gun point and tied her husband. Then all three gang-raped the woman by turns and forced the hapless husband to watch. They fled after looting cash and jewellery from them. They also warned the couple not to open their mouth or else they make their obscene video viral.