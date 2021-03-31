Amid rising COVID-19 cases, Uttar Pradesh govt extends primary school closure till April 4

Lucknow: Amid a second wave of coronavirus cases, the Yogi Adityanath government has extended closure of all government and private primary schools up to class VIII, till April 4 as a precautionary measure.

The primary schools were earlier closed from March 24 to 31 following the second second wave of COVID-19. They were to resume regular classes from Thursday. The primary school closure is now extended up April 4.

Entire academic session for the 2020-21 was washed away due to the pandemic. After nearly one year of closure, the schools were reopened from March 1 2021. About a week ago the government had scrapped annual exams and had promoted about 1.6 crore students in primary schools.

The state government has also issued directions to health department for conducting random RT PCR tests in all residential schools on priority basis. The education department has been asked to ensure that Covid-19 guidelines and protocol are strictly followed in all educational institutions across state.

Following the three Ts policy – Trace, Test and treat – the state government has issued directives to reactivate vigilance committees up to village level by roping in volunteers of the civil defense, Youth and Women Welfare organizations to gather information about infected persons for making contact tracing and focus testing a success.